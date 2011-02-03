Chop Sue-y: Benihana Takes Blogger to Court Over Poor Review

Plenty of bloggers post reviews of their restaurant experiences. But Japanese-style restaurant Benihana has taken a unique approach to quashing critics. It’s suing one Kuwaiti blogger for saying he didn’t like the food at the Kuwait restaurant.

Mark Makhou, a Lebanese national

working in Kuwait, operates the extremely popular local blog

Twofortyeightam.

In a recent blog post, Makhou posted a frankly innocuous poor

review of a Kuwaiti branch of Benihana:

We ordered beef negimayaki for

starters followed by an Orange Blossom maki and a Hibachi Chicken.

The negimaki arrived looking good and was probably the best thing we

had there even though I prefer Maki’s negimaki which has a richer

teriyaki sauce. The Orange Blossom was very ordinary, wouldn’t

order it again. Now the Hibachi chicken which is basically grilled

chicken, that was the worst. The chicken was very chewy (I could

swear it was undercooked if not raw) and tasted terrible. Even after

I had the chef add some more teriyaki sauce in hopes of improving the

taste it didn’t work. […] Would I go back to Benihana? No I

wouldn’t. Their sashimi and maki’s are pretty cheap (KD1.5 for 5

pieces of Salmon sashimi for example) but there are two other

Japanese restaurants at the Avenues, Wasabi and Maki, and I would

prefer either one of those to Benihana.

Shortly after Makhou posted his review,

Benihana’s general manager in Kuwait, Mike Servo, posted a long and

angry reply on Makhou’s blog that threatened legal action.

We are eager to know your name and

meet you personally if you don’t have anything to hide. You mentioned clearly on a detour way

on not to go to Benihana and go to Maki or Wasabi or Chocolate Bar

and we believe that this is against the law of Kuwait, We respect our

rights on not to advertise in your website and if we don’t, this

will not mean that we will be hurt by your side and if this done, the

court in Kuwait will be in our side to give us our rights. to make

this conversation short . We want you to give us your information,

your name, your number and your address so our lawyer will take it

from there and be sure that you in Kuwait were the jury is 100% clean and fair. […] We will not

let it go and we will follow you legally. This is the last comment from my side

and LPRC side; we wish that you will be free to give us your info.

BTW are you Lebanese?

Servo’s reply alludes to the fact that

Makhou is Lebanese. Non-citizen residents of Kuwait, including

Makhou, have extremely circumscribed legal rights. Kuwaiti law is

extremely favorable to businesses and non-citizens

face significant barriers.

Shortly after Servo made that blog post

reply, Makhou was served

with legal papers seeking approximately $18,000 in damages. In

the legal papers, Servo asserts that Makhou faked his review for

publicity purposes. Makhou is

scheduled for a March 8 court date.

In the

meantime, the poor review lawsuit has turned into a PR fiasco for

Benihana.

According

to Abu Dhabi’s The National

newspaper, angry patrons have flooded

the chain‘s Kuwaiti Facebook page with threats and complaints.

However, an examination of the chain’s Facebook page on Feburary 2,

2011 showed that Benihana has been deleting

negative Facebook wall posts en masse. One user, however, did

enter into a humorous Q&A with the restaurant’s Facebookwall

where he asked if he could get sued for a negative review as well.