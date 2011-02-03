Getting the Love You Want

There’s a large group of people in the world who love their pets more than they love the people in their lives. Their passionate search for, and loyalty to, what they believe is best for their pets rivals the commitment of a first-time mother. The Honest Kitchen was founded in 2002 by a disillusioned pet owner who began making a home-prepared raw diet for her Rhodesian Ridgeback because she wanted to give him food she could feel good about. While she developed a deeper connection with her dog and satisfaction making her pets meals herself, she found it time-consuming and messy. So she set out to find a better way to make fresh, healthy pet food. She found the answer was to dehydrate the ingredients so that water could just be added to each meal to turn it back into ‘real food’.

Today, the company’s line of all-natural, dehydrated people food for pets, made with whole-food ingredients, sells in more than 2,000 independent pet food stores across the country. Their purpose is to connect pet owners more closely with pets through food, and they promise tangible results. It’s clear that their internal passion for pet health and the loyalty pet owners have for their product is driving their success in becoming the leading natural dog food brand in the country. They identified a real need and developed a brilliant solution.

Fired up employees who genuinely love what the company stands for will champion the cause daily.

Lululemon Athletica seemed to quietly enter the retail space a few years ago. Their fame was fueled in part by their authentic connection to the yoga community, and in part by their form-improving, purpose-driven black yoga pants. Rooted authentically in the yoga community, they’ve quietly grown from a fledgling concept to a passion-based brand. Their first real store opened in Vancouver, BC in 2000 and their idea was a simple one: be a community hub where people could learn about the physical aspects of healthy living from yoga, diet, running, cycling and the mental aspects of living an active lifestyle.

Every week, Lululemon stores move their products aside, unroll yoga mats, and turn their spaces into pop-up yoga studios. Classes are complimentary and are lead by instructors from local studios from the surrounding community. The staff at Lululemon reflects the lifestyle of the brand authentically, which most retail brands struggle with and, in so doing, effortlessly attract the type of consumers who shop and work out there. Lululemon Athletica authentically combines purpose and the passion of the people they serve at the center of their brand experience, and from the outside they make it look effortless.

Create pure product love.