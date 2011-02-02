Staging a Great Meeting

As the economy shows distinct signs of recovery, companies are making a more conscious effort to communicate with stakeholders and as a result many are actively planning their annual meetings. These meetings are terrific opportunities to fire up the faithful–those who have a stake in your future.

Based upon successful meetings of the past, here are some things to consider when you plan and stage your next off-site meeting, be it an all-employee meeting, a vendor/supplier meeting or a franchise dealer event.

Have a purpose. People need to know why they are coming to the event. Create a specific agenda and theme it to the mood of the moment. Create a slogan about what you believe in and what your organization stands for. People can use the theme as a rallying point.

Create excitement. You are inviting people to travel to your event. Dress the hall with appropriate theme décor. Give it a festive ambiance.

Stick to the agenda. Keep the activities moving. Keep general sessions short and to the point. Use breakout sessions to encourage two-way conversation. Keep that conversation going after the formal activities. This is where good ideas spark and good business can be struck.

Celebrate the event. Don’t forget to have fun. When you bring people from out of town, spring for good food and drink. Hire entertainers, if appropriate. It could be extravagant as a Las Vegas-style show, or as simple as a three-piece combo. A little music helps people feel more welcome and lightens the mood.

Rev ’em up. Never forget that when you invite people to an event, they are your guests. Treat them with respect. The respect you show them will be repaid a hundred times over. Participants always leave successful events thinking, “Wow, we must be special because the company paid for us to be here.” Understand the motivation is intrinsic; it is not what you say; it is how you enable people to respond.