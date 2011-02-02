When a Little Bad Behavior Is a Good Thing

Powerful people often act as if the rules don’t apply to them, or that even if the rules do apply, they don’t really care.

Research shows that when people feel powerful, they are more

likely to act according to their own goals, rather than what’s best for the

group. They are less sensitive to

what’s happening around them, disregard input from others, and ignore social

norms. They are more sensitive to their own internal

states and feelings, and care less

about what others may think of them.

(And this happens even when the experience of power is new

or temporary–there’s something about power that seems to immediately turn our

vision inward).

The net result is a lot of bad behavior–not necessarily illegal, but certainly obnoxious. Powerful people are apt do all sorts of

socially inappropriate things.

They interrupt more frequently, invade personal space, take credit for

other people’s ideas, make insulting remarks, and are more likely to engage in

sexual harassment (okay, that last one actually is illegal).

One study even showed that powerful people are more

likely eat with their mouths open.

I had noticed that one myself in graduate school. It often seemed like the more prominent

and well-regarded a professor was, the more unpleasant he was to share a meal

with.

One of the great ironies of all this bad behavior is that

while we may find it personally offensive, breaking the rules of good conduct

actually makes these people seem even more powerful.

New research from psychologists at the University of

Amsterdam shows that when someone violates a social norm, we assume, often

unconsciously, that they are somehow

free to do what they want. In

their studies, men and women who took someone else’s coffee, brushed minor

mistakes under the carpet rather than correcting them, put their feet up on the

table, or flicked cigarette ashes on the floor, we judged as more powerful than

those who were better-behaved.