Most Innovative Companies: LinkedIn CEO Reid Hoffman on Network Intelligence

Anya Kamenetz: We’re looking at a graph of your personal social network , with clusters from various jobs, investments you’ve made, companies where you’re on the board–what are we seeing and why does it matter to you?

Reid Hoffman: I think about networks in three angles: outbound, inbound, and the atmosphere around you.

Outbound, when I go, all right, I need to learn more about this new kind

of open source pattern, or what’s going on with media online, or what are

interesting new marketplaces or startup entrepreneurs or productivity

software–when you need expertise, knowledge, or access to resources. How do

you know who are the right people to reach, and how do you reach out to them,

and get introduced through your network?

So 30 minutes ago I was meeting with Martin Luther King III. I got on my computer

and searched my 2400 contacts for experts in social media with nonprofit

experience, who’d be willing to work with the Martin Luther King Center.

Inbound, the network helps you distinguish signal from noise. The reason

I invested in Flickr was an entrepreneur didn’t just walk up to me cold when I

was giving a speech. He reached out and got a referral first. So unlike my

normal, “Hey, love to talk to you but I gotta go,” I’m, like, well wait for me

and we’ll go grab a cup of coffee.

Or take yourself as a journalist: which ideas, sources,

leads do you pay attention to? They come in to you through information and referral.

Inbound is also about establishing a brand or presence, making yourself findable. I know that people find me on LinkedIn for example, not just because of LinkedIn, but

because I’m on the board of Zynga. Part of being intelligent is presenting your

brand. There are millions of people out there and you don’t know what they’re

looking for.