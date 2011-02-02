Kinect Hack ‘n Roll: An Inevitable, Awesome, Radiohead-Like Music Video

This had to happen: Just three years after Radiohead used pro-level laser LIDAR scanners to craft a 3-D music video unlike any you’d seen before, an enterprising hacker has tweaked a Microsoft Kinect to produce a startlingly similar video.

Echo Lake’s single Young Silence is due for release soon–on Valentine’s Day, actually–but it’s already had its music video premier on Vimeo. The video, a still of which is shown above, was crafted by Dan Nixon, a Brighton, U.K,-based filmmaker. Nixon also writes and runs a small indie record label, but it’s his fillmmaking and computer skills we’re celebrating here.

On December 14th of last year Nixon and colleague Dom Jones shot Echo Lake performing their song using a Microsoft Kinect as a camera. Then Nixon “spent the next seven weeks (mostly after work)” transforming the digital footage by hand using “custom applications developed in Cinder” and publicly available Kinect hacking files.

The result? Check it out below: