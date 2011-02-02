BMW and Peugeot Join Forces for Hybrid Expansion

BMW is not exactly the first company that comes to mind when one thinks “hybrid.” (That would probably be Toyota.) Sure, the company certainly has been innovative in the past. But now the automotive giant has joined PSA Peugeot Citroën in a 50-50 joint venture named MW Peugeot Citroën Electrification to develop and produce battery packs, generators, E-machines, power electronics and chargers, and engaging in hybrid systems research.

“This cooperative venture will enable us to achieve significant economies of scale in the field of electrification. It also represents an important step on the road to sustainable mobility,” said BMW CEO Norbert Reithofer.

According to the press release, the goal of the venture is to “create an open European platform on those technologies that will help the European industry to structure itself in the field of hybridization,” which makes the venture sound like it has bigger implications than simply producing and developing hybrid parts.

In fact, it sounds like BMW is revving up for a bigger expansion in the world of hybrid vehicles. They’ve certainly impressed us before with their iDrive and plug-in hybrid sportscar (pictured above), so we’re looking forward to seeing what’s next.



