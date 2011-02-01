When Emissions Go Up, Stock Goes Down

A new study says markets respond almost immediately when a company

reports an event that could affect global climate change, with stock

values responding the same day as the disclosure.

“It really does appear to be a valuation factor,” says Paul Griffin, professor of management at University of California, Davis. “Greenhouse gas emissions are important to investors in assessing companies.”

The study, posted on the Social Science Research Network,

a database of social science research, bolsters the arguments of

investor groups, environmental advocates, and watchdog organizations

that have been seeking greater disclosure of company actions that affect

climate change.

Although the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not require

companies to report greenhouse gas emissions, firms are bound by a rule

that mandates disclosure of any information material to stock values.

Currently, about half of large U.S. firms report greenhouse gas

emissions through the Carbon Disclosure Project, a British organization

representing mostly institutional investors.

Researchers developed mathematical models to analyze data from 2006

to 2009 on firms listed in the Standard & Poor’s 500 and five years

of data (2005-09) for the top 200 publicly traded firms in Canada.

The link between stock values and greenhouse gas emissions held true

in most industries, although the correlation was strongest for energy

companies and utilities.