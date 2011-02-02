OrganicGate: Are Whole Foods, Stonyfield Farm, and Organic Valley Cozying Up to Monsanto?

In a move that threatens the organic meat and milk industries, the USDA last week approved the planting of Monsanto’s genetically modified alfalfa, a crop used mainly as hay for cattle. Most organic farmers oppose the decision, but Forbes and the Organic Consumers Association (OCA) have brought our attention to an unsettling bit of information: Whole Food Markets, Stonyfield Farm, and Organic Valley–three of the biggest natural food brands–split with the rest of the organic community and opted to support “co-existence” with Monsanto’s alfalfa. What does this mean?

In an email sent last week to customers, Whole Foods explains its stance:

So, faced with the choice between full deregulation of GE alfalfa or

conditional deregulation of it, our best chance at preserving seed

purity, and the future of organic and non-GE agriculture now is to fight

for every protection available under the USDA’s conditional deregulation coexistence option.

That means Whole Foods expects the USDA to regulate GMO alfalfa and make sure that non-GMO varieties are preserved. Whole Foods also expects Monsanto to pay “the farmer for any losses related to the contamination of his crop”–a tactic that the OCA is referring to as paying hush money to farmers.

According to the OCA, Whole Foods and Stonyfield have stopped fighting against GMO alfalfa because of personal connections–the CEOs of Whole Foods and Stonyfield are personal friends of former Iowa governor and current USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, who has in the past gone so far as to travel in a Monsanto corporate jet on the campaign trail.

Stonyfield Farm, for its part, denies any wrongdoing. In an open letter on its website, CEO Gary Hirshbirg explains:

In December, to no one’s surprise, the USDA took a complete ban of GE

alfalfa off the table as an option, leaving only two choices: complete

deregulation or deregulation with some safeguards to protect organic

farmers, which they called “co-existence.” The choice we were faced with

was to walk away and wait for the legal battle in the courts or stay at

the table and fight for safeguards that would attempt to protect

organic farmers and consumer choice, still maintaining the option for

legal battle later…When faced with the overwhelming reality

that GE alfalfa would be released despite our best efforts, we believed

fighting for some safeguards to protect organic consumers and organic

farmers was the best option.

So it probably doesn’t make sense, then, to vilify Whole Foods, Stonyfield, and Organic Valley. Indeed, boycotting these companies would only hurt the organic family farmers who supply them. “OrganicGate” isn’t a major scandal–it’s just disappointing.