Infographic: The 50 Most Popular Typefaces in the World

Do you know where Arial was created? Or what year Paul Renner designed Futura? How about who designed Bembo? No? No? No? And you call yourself a typography freak.

Luckily, Seattle designer Shelby White has created a lovely little crib sheet to the top 50 typefaces around. Here it is, in all its nerdish glory:





White — who also runs an awesome design-inspiration blog — started out out by plotting 50 fonts “most commonly used in a lot of today’s design” on a world map. (And by world map, we mean, of course, Europe and the U.S., design being the ultimate testament to Western exceptionalism.) Then he tacked on the typefaces’ assorted makers, born-on dates, and cities of origin.