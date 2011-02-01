The Loop: Energy Efficiency’s “Livestrong” Symbol?

What is the rallying cry for the nascent energy efficiency movement?

Last fall, Frog Design organized a day-long session for entrepreneurs,

designers, and executives to sketch out a symbol (or a brand) for energy

efficiency and the smart grid. The session yielded some promising ideas that have been fleshed out into three full-fledged design concepts.

Our

favorite design is the Loop, a mobius strip meant to remind us of “our

contributions to a never-ending natural cycle: from

engineers to consumers, from plants to transmission cables to homes,

from the Earth to our fingertips, and back again.” Frog imagines that

the Loop could at first be used as a lifestyle statement, much like the

Livestrong symbol. Eventually, the Loop could be used as a rooftop

energy generator or plug-in monument to energy efficiency.

The Charge concept features a tungsten solar-powered ring with a lightning bolt symbol in the center. Frog explains: