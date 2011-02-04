California’s Coming Megastorm

Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey warned in early 2011 that California would inevitably experience a winter megastorm–a big one.

It might not happen this year, or next. But, based on California’s history of storms in the past, another winter megastorm will happen sometime, these scientists say. Such a storm might drop as much as 10 feet of rain on California over the course of a single month. Lucy Jones, Chief Scientist for the USGS Multihazards Demonstration Project, led a team that simulated the next possible megastorm. They called their simulation the ARkstorm. The purpose of the ARkstorm scenario — which ultimately involved about 120 scientists, lifeline operators, emergency planners and others — was to help agencies in California see and prepare for the impact of a catastrophic winter megastorm. Jones told EarthSky:

I want people to recognize that the storms of California are as big as hurricanes in the amount of rain that they drop, even if they don’t have as strong winds. And rain, and flooding, have the potential for extreme damage.

Jones said the last winter megastorms for California came in the winter of 1861-62. She said that six megastorms more severe than the ones seen in 1861-62 have been recorded in the past 1,800 years. She added that the USGS ARkstorm model suggested that a megastorm of very large magnitude would be likely to happen about once every 100 to 200 years.

When the megastorm comes to California again, she said, thousands of square miles of California — including cities — could realistically see floods.

There will be probably thousands of major landslides across California in an event like this. But it’s the flooding that really gets us. And with this model, we ended up flooding one-quarter of houses in California. So the economic impact is potentially devastating. This storm could end up costing a trillion dollars.

The USGS report on the ARkstorm estimated $725 billion in damages from the coming megastorm. The report also said the megastorm could require evacuation of 1.5 million people. In a future California winter megastorm, traffic from Los Angeles to the north could be cut off for weeks because of highway damage, according to these scientists. Dr. Jones said the point of the report isn’t to scare people.