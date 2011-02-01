Filmmaker’s Path to Sundance Success Led Through Rwanda

Writer/Director Alrick Brown took the long way on his journey from Plainfield, New Jersey to the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. He took a detour through the East African nation of Rwanda. The success of his award-winning feature-film debut Kinyarwanda highlights the bright future and broad global vision of a rising generation of independent filmmakers.

Kinyarwanda, which

won the audience choice award for World Cinema on Saturday evening, revisits

the events of the 1994 genocide and considers the question of how a society

that shed so much of its own blood could ever find forgiveness. The title

refers to the language spoken by both the Hutu and Tutsi peoples of Rwanda,

whose common tongue could not prevent the divisions between them that led to

atrocity.

Not content to challenge the audience with such morally complex

material, Brown challenged himself and his production team to create the film

on location in the impoverished East African nation, where the wounds remain

fresh and the infrastructure for film-making is rudimentary at best. For

sixteen days in late 2009, the American-led team scrambled to capture Kinyarwanda‘s complex and

intricately-structured script on film amid all manner of logistical, cultural

and language barriers, and under extremely tight budget constraints. Brown and

his production team chose to film in the country because they felt it was

essential to capture the true atmosphere of what went on.

Brown described the experience of directing Rwandans to

reenact the darkest moments of their history as “poignant.” American actress

Cassandra Freeman plays Lieutenant Rose, an army officer who helped lead the

armed struggle to end the genocide, but most of the rest of the cast and crew are

Rwandan. They had lived through the genocide and were still dealing with their

own experiences of the tragedy. Brown incorporated some of the personal

anecdotes he heard during preproduction into the final script. He said it was

sometimes necessary to break between scenes to allow everyone involved to

recompose themselves emotionally.

The authenticity shines through in the performance and the

production, separating it from more fictionalized Hollywood accounts of the Rwandan

story such as 2004’s Hotel Rwanda. “I

wanted to give an accurate account of the history through personal stories,”

said Brown. “The Rwandan people very much encouraged me to take that approach.”

The initial impetus for Kinyarwanda

came from Rwandan-born executive producer Ishmael Ntihabose, who wanted to tell

the story of how the country’s Muslim leaders stood up against tribal hatreds

and made the country’s mosques sanctuaries for persecuted Tutsis. Ntihabose and

co-producer Joshua Rodd received a grant from the European Commission to craft

a short film around the events of the genocide.

Rodd had served with Brown, a graduate of the NYU film

school, in the Peace Corps and invited him to join the project as writer and

director. Brown wove the story of the relationship between an Imam and a priest

into a larger tapestry that brought the reality of the genocide home through the

eyes of ordinary people–families, teenagers, soldiers, clergy, persecutors

and victims alike. The production team expanded the scope to a full-length

feature by removing some of the more expensive and ambitious action scenes.