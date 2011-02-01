Grey’s Anatomy Goes Dual-Screen Thursday With This “Sync” iPad App

Disney/ABC Television Group, which today announced a new “Grey’s Anatomy” sync app for iPad, gets the seal of approval from the Attention Deficit Disorder set. The idea behind the app, powered by Nielsen’s Media-Sync Platform, is for fans of the show to have a dual-screen experience. We’re already so driven to distraction these days that we watch TV with our laptops cracked open. Why shouldn’t advertisers capitalize on that fact?

That’s clearly the reasoning Lexus, which is sponsoring the app, went through. The app, which launches with Thursday’s episode of the hit medical drama, has a suite of features. A press release announces:

“In addition to exclusive companion content like polls, trivia, behind-the-scenes insights, production details, character bios, video and photo galleries, users will also be able to “check-in” to virtual environments within episodes, such as riding an elevator with Dr. McDreamy. Users can then share their experiences with friends and other fans of the show through their Facebook account.”

The Nielsen platform technology is intriguing; it relies on “audio watermarks” in the TV program to know when to launch related features on the app.

ABC tried its hand at Nielsen’s Sync platform earlier, linked to the program “My Generation”–but the program itself failed due to low ratings. “We went back and said, ‘Let’s try this again with a show that we know

is going to be around for a while,’” Rick Mandler, vice president

of digital media at ABC, said last week at the TVnext conference.