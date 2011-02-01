Google’s SayNow, Twitter Offer Egyptian Protesters Voice-Based Speak-to-Tweet Access

Egypt’s single remaining mainstream internet carrier–the Noor Group–went down late Monday night, prompting Twitter, Google, and Google’s recently acquired SayNow to quickly launch Speak to Tweet, which allows individuals to call one of three numbers, leave a voicemail, and that message is then sent out as a tweet under the hashtag #egypt.

“Like many people we’ve been glued to the news unfolding in Egypt and thinking of what we could do to help people on the ground. Over the weekend we came up with the idea of a speak-to-tweet service–the ability for anyone to tweet using just a voice connection,” said Ujjwal Singh, CoFounder of SayNow and AbdelKarim Mardini, Product Manager, Middle East & North Africa, on the official Google blog.

“We hope that this will go some way to helping people in Egypt stay connected at this very difficult time. Our thoughts are with everyone there.”

The phone numbers to dial are +16504194196, +390662207294, or +97316199855.

No Internet connection is required for the service to work, which is great news for those in Egypt, but even the phone lines and texting capabilities are vulnerable to government shutdown, as the Associated Press reports.

