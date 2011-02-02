How to Be Emotional and Smart

I was at a dinner recently for technology entrepreneurs interested in the education industry. Seated next to me was a leading education consultant. We started to discuss the causes of our ailing public education system and I shared with him my theory that a lack of self-awareness training was at the heart of the problem. Our debate continued until he stopped me cold with this, “I can see you’re getting emotional.”

I was stung. I felt hurt and ashamed. But I had to wonder, what is so wrong with being emotional?

“Being emotional” and emotion have a bad rap in our culture. There’s a stigma attached to the word and the open display of it. It may be because, according to Carole Robin, a lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business in organizational behavior, our ability to be in touch with and express our feelings is slowly socialized out of us. She gives the example of a toddler who bumps his head: the mother rushes to him and says, “You’re okay. You’re okay.” We’re told to be okay even if we’re not.

Then we enter school and we’re told to be rational and not emotional. Later in the workplace, we’re trained to put on armor. So over time, our ability to even access emotion gets thwarted; in her words, “our emotional muscles atrophy.”

Though we’re trained to tamp down our emotions, it’s an illusion, because emotions don’t go away unless addressed. “Human beings are leaky,” Dr. Robin adds. Meaning, if you’re not aware of your emotions you can’t manage them and when you don’t manage your emotions they manifest themselves in all manner of unintended results.

Some of which we can see in our country’s struggle with obesity, poor student test scores and the escalating number of high school drop outs, and even in adults stuck in jobs for which they are ill-suited or attached to lifestyles that make them miserable.

Research, by scientists like Dr. Daniel Goleman, shows us that learning key emotional skills improves our brains’ cognitive capacities, yet after grade school talk about emotions falls off a cliff. As self-awareness (the ability to identify, express and manage our emotions) is a skill, it needs to be practiced. Like speaking a foreign language, you must use it or lose it.