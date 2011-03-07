Practical Advances in Everyday Living

Heat-Releasing Walls

To keep a room cool, just let the walls melt. That’s the trick with National Gypsum’s Thermalcore, wall panels that absorb and release heat to maintain a comfortable ambient temperature without air-conditioning. At the core of each panel are paraffin-wax capsules made by BASF. When the temperature climbs above 73 degrees, the paraffin melts, drawing in heat and slowing the rise — much as a melting ice cube “absorbs” the heat of warm water to cool it. If the room dips below 73 degrees, the wax turns to a solid, releasing the heat it absorbed earlier.

Bird-Friendly Windows

More than 100 million birds are killed each year by transparent to humans but visible to birds, because they can’t discern the difference between a window’s reflection and wide-open sky. It’s not because birds have bad vision. In fact, birds can see both the spectrum that humans perceive and shorter-wavelength ultraviolet light. Arnold Glas adapted a solution from nature to better its windows: Certain spiders’ webs have natural ultraviolet properties that are visible to birds, deterring wings from hitting webs. The company’s Ornilux Bird Protection glass has a coating with UV patterns that are transparent to humans but visible to birds. During testing, bird injuries dropped by 75%.