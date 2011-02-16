Why True Grit Matters in the Face of Adversity

Sometimes a slog can be beautiful. In 1990, Sally Herndon became the program manager in North Carolina for Project ASSIST, an antismoking initiative. Her mandate was to improve the public’s health by reducing smoking. But how could she prevail against one of the world’s most powerful lobbies — on its home soil of North Carolina? A knockout blow seemed highly unlikely. Rather, Herndon knew that to succeed she would need to chip away at the problem.

Herndon and her team spent two years planning, but just as their rollout began, they suffered a terrible setback. In 1993, the tobacco industry persuaded the state legislature to pass a law mandating that 20% of the space in government buildings be reserved for smoking. Devilishly, the law limited local governments from passing stricter regulation. Herndon called it the “dirty air law.”

So the team had to chip away where it could. It started by picking a fight it thought it could win: making schools smoke free. “Even tobacco farmers didn’t want their kids to smoke,” Herndon says. Her team had to go from school board to school board, one at a time, grinding out tough victories at the local level. By 2000, it had persuaded 10% of the state’s districts to go tobacco free. In 2004, it reached 50%. In 2007, it hit 100%, thanks to a statewide ban on smoking in schools.

In the meantime, more winnable fronts opened up: private hospitals, where sick patients often had to walk a gauntlet of secondhand plumes as they entered and exited. Several progressive hospitals declared their facilities smoke free. Then came prisons, the state’s General Assembly, and, finally, in 2009, restaurants and bars. Chip, chip, chip.

During Herndon’s relentless 20-year campaign in North Carolina, the adult smoking rate had dropped by almost 25%, and millions of people have been spared the effects of secondhand smoke.

Herndon’s willingness to withstand such a slog in a challenging environment is an undeniable showcase of “grit.” In fact, new psychological research suggests that grit — defined as endurance in pursuit of long-term goals and an ability to persist in the face of adversity — is a key part of what makes people successful. In a culture that values quick results — this quarter’s numbers, this week’s weight loss, this month’s click-throughs — grit can be an underappreciated secret weapon.

Consider the difference grit makes even in a naturally gritty place: West Point. To be admitted, cadets must have impressive marks on multiple dimensions such as SAT scores, class rank, leadership ability, and physical aptitude. They’ve been tested as leaders. Yet during the first summer of training, a grueling period known as Beast Barracks, one out of every 20 cadets drops out.