The Case for Generosity

A few years ago , I was living in a converted glove factory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. One day, a large package came in the mail. It was from a pharmaceutical company and addressed to a nonexistent doctor’s office in the building. After the box had been sitting in the hallway for a few days, I Googled the name of the physician and called her office, which was in another part of Brooklyn. When I told the receptionist about the box, she told me not to bother forwarding it. So I took a look inside.

It was filled with hundreds of samples of an unfamiliar medication. Another round of Googling revealed that the medicine was for diabetes and sold for around $80 a bottle. I was, of course, tempted to sell it somehow. I was freelancing and always needed cash. But my guess was that the kind of person willing to buy secondhand medication was probably not the kind of person I’d want to meet. So I went on Craigslist and placed an ad under the “free stuff” tab, where people usually post cats and old couches. I explained exactly what I had to offer and that it would be free to anyone who could produce a prescription for the stuff in their own name.

Give It Up Many sites enable different kinds of sharing. Listed below are some of the best, as well as a couple with good information on the trend. The documentary The Future of Money, which debuted online this past fall, is a great way to learn more. giftflow.org

A “circular reciprocity” — as in “pay it forward” — site for the redistribution of unneeded goods ourgoods.org

Organized specifically for artists to share studio space, materials, skills, and other resources sparked.com

An online “micro-volunteering” site where organizations big and small list opportunities for folks looking to help thredup.com

For parents to trade children’s clothing and toys blog.p2pfoundation.net

The most comprehensive online resource covering social transformation through peer-to-peer practices collaborative consumption.com

An online hub for discussions about the growing business of sharing, resale, reuse, and barter (with plenty of links to sites engaged in these practices)

Amazingly, I heard back within a few days from a man who fit the bill. He came to my apartment, showed me his Rx and his ID, and thanked me profusely. Since he insisted on doing something for me in return, I asked him to take my recycling downstairs to the curb.

I often remember this story when people talk about how the Internet and social media are changing human relationships and maybe even human nature. Virtual friendships can leave us feeling isolated; virtual identities allow us to hide from even the ones we love; and cyberbullying, online hate groups, and anonymous smear campaigns are all part of life online. But what fascinates me is the way in which the Internet can unleash acts of generosity and true connection.

Truth is, anyone who goes online takes advantage of the kindness of strangers. Wikipedia is the most famous example. Still, sites like Amazon, eBay, Yelp, and TripAdvisor are also valuable because of the feedback provided gratis by millions of people. When it comes to sites such as PatientsLikeMe, or any of the thousands of message boards dedicated to infertility, cancer, and various other ailments, people get informed about life-and-death decisions based on volunteered information, while also deriving much-needed emotional support from strangers.

Sociologists attribute the desire to contribute to such communities to a “reputation economy,” in which people gain self-esteem and standing by giving away their time and opinion. Information is the thing people will share most readily, followed by time, followed by goods. Clay Shirky describes this with the following metaphor: If someone stops you on the street and asks you for directions, 9 times out of 10 you’ll help them out. If they ask you to help them cross the street, you’ll probably say yes. If they ask you for a dollar, you’ll probably say no.