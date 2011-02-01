Web Video Gets Curated, and Mobile – Fast.

Four years ago, when Joy Marcus left a good gig at TimeWarner in 2007 to lead the U.S. operations of a relatively unknown web video company–the move looked risky to say the least.

Marcus remembers that

first year as a ‘battle to kill the pirates.’ “I spent probably the first year of my life at Dailymotion

making sure that we could be a legitimate business in the United States. We

achieved that with a lot of pain”, say Marcus today.

There were just one

million uniques watching the service when she arrived, and after she removed

content she couldn’t monetize–that number dropped to almost zero. Marcus had

a plan.

As Viacom was suing

YouTube, Marcus was able to engineer a deal to get Viacom content on

Dailymotion. Audiences continued to grow. Today, Dailymotion has 90 million global uniques, 15 million in the

U.S. and is growing the U.S. audience at about 60% a year.

So–is her plan to take

on YouTube? Far from it. She says

YouTube wins, but just not in her space. “They roll over everybody in search for video,

absolutely. They are a great search engine for video and no one can compete

with them. Not Bing, not anybody.”

So if YouTube wins in search, where does Dailymotion win? Marcus

says the future is Curated content.

“We are a very curated environment. We try to lead our users from one video to

the next; we provide channels, sub channels, lots and lots of categories of

things to enable the discovery process.”