Surviving Life in Beta-Plus, Rename a Fast Company Column!

This month inaugurates a new Fast Company column . The Big Idea is that it’ll be about change and innovation, both the kind we initiate from within and the kind from without that we must adapt to. This is a little bit Ethonomics-y and a little bit Leadership-y, informed by science and current research, and more personal than a lot of stuff that goes into the magazine. I’ll be looking at questions like:

When

does preparing for the worst become planning to fail?

does preparing for the worst become planning to fail? How do you

reinvent yourself gracefully?

reinvent yourself gracefully? How do we deal with global threats to our

economy, environment, and our way of life without

being paralyzed?

economy, environment, and our way of life without being paralyzed? Who are the key people and relationships that help us weather change?

How can technology become a friend instead of an enemy?

I’d really love this column to be a conversation so that it can be as useful as possible for our readers. So I’ll be blogging regularly with questions for you, and highlighting the best responses from contributors.

Question # 1:What are the people, books, websites and other resources that you find most helpful in thinking about change and innovation?

Question # 2: Life in Beta, fittingly, is just the working title of this column. Here’s a bunch of other suggestions. Do you like one of them better? Or do you have a suggestion?



nonprofits and philanthropists to describe how they think their mission is

going to fix the problem in question) Theories of Change. (a term used bynonprofits and philanthropists to describe how they think their mission isgoing to fix the problem in question)

Change Theory

The Little Bang Theory

The New Good

The Next New Thing

The Next Best Idea

Constant Change

Change Constants

Brave New Worlds

Extropy

De Novo

Beginning Again

Ringing the Changes Changing the Lights

Flux Capacity

Open Everything

Leave your answer in the comments, and thanks for coming along!