Surviving Life in Beta-Plus, Rename a Fast Company Column!

This month inaugurates a new Fast Company column. The Big Idea is that it’ll be about change
and innovation, both the kind we initiate from within and the kind from without that we must adapt to. This is a little bit Ethonomics-y and a little
bit Leadership-y, informed by science and current research, and more
personal than a lot of stuff that goes into the magazine. I’ll be looking at questions like:
- When
does preparing for the worst become planning to fail?
- How do you
reinvent yourself gracefully?
- How do we deal with global threats to our
economy, environment, and our way of life without
being paralyzed?
- Who are the key people and relationships that help us weather change?
- How can technology become a friend instead of an enemy?
I’d really love this column to be a conversation so that it can be as useful as possible for our readers. So I’ll be blogging regularly with questions for you, and highlighting the best responses from contributors.
