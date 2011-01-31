Davos Man’s New Clothes: The World Economic Forum in Naked Denial

I was a Davos Man for a dozen years, from the mid-90s to the early oughts. And so this is time of year I get nostalgic for the late nights with Bill C.; the surprising intelligence of Angelina, Brad, and other Hollywood celebrities; the Saturday night soiree at the pool; pre-mayor Michael Bloomberg getting off his helicopter wearing a great sweater; the arrogant erudition of Larry Summers, who’d forgotten to zip his fly; Steve Jobs yelling at magazine editors; bumping into Yassir Arafat’s nose while racing for coffee; watching the Queen of Jordon and the wife of Murdoch enter a midnight party arm-in-arm; watching Ivy League college presidents primp in front of mirrors, as if it were prom-night; and, at the end of my halcyon days, gape at hedge fund managers dancing with their Runway and Russian sweeties.

During these years, despite the silliness, Davos Man was dressed in a fine suit of for-profit humanitarianism. Globalization was good–and good for everyone. The Washington consensus of liberal market economics was the answer to ending worldwide poverty.

Yes, of course, the core competence of World Economic Forum was always business (CEO networking to be precise). But back then, business itself was a social good, and everyone was seen as benefitting, from the Top to the Bottom of the Pyramid. So it was okay to pass the caviar, please–as soon as Melinda Gates finished her talk on African water.

This year Davos Man was shorn of his cloak of concern at the WEF. There was an frenzy of corporate deal-making and networking, to the point that many CEOs had little time to make it to the conference itself to talk about global issues, according to Bloomberg News. Yes, it was the first time in two years that such deals were available, so a frenzy could be expected. But something more happened in the Conference Hall and hotel lunches and dinners this year.

Davos Man went into Denial. He didn’t get the damage done to average people in the West by the Great Recession. He didn’t accept responsibility for that damage. He didn’t understand the loss of credibility and face for his system of liberal capitalism that has occurred. There were hundreds of sessions at WEF this year. Few were designed to address one key issue: Globalization has lost credibility and support among the middle class and poor in the U.S. and much of Europe.

While Indian and Chinese business leaders have spread the benefits of globalization to hundreds of millions of their employees and their families over the past 20 years, it is now clear that middle class America has benefited little, if at all. Stripped of bubble housing asset profits and deprived of constant credit, real incomes for middle class US families have stagnated for the past two decades. The same can be said for Britain, France, Italy and a good chunk of Germany.