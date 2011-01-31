Facebook Fuzz: How Zuck’s Security Squad Shares Sweet Justice

The most iconic part of the security team at Facebook is, fittingly, a wall. At the top of the wall is spray-painted a single word in blue: “SCALPS.” And below that, according to this story from CNET, is a sort of scrapbook of wins:

“… Photos of spammers getting served notices of lawsuits, copies of checks defendants have used to settle suits filed by Facebook, mug shots of child predators who were kicked off the site and face criminal charges, cease and desist letters sent to fraudsters who sold fake Facebook accounts …”

We all know that you don’t get to 500 million friends without making a few enemies. But you also don’t preside over a community of 500 million people without inviting a few bad apples. With a population almost twice that of the U.S., Facebook obviously needs something like a police force of its own. Which is where its security team comes in. The elite team is headed up by Joe Sullivan, a guy who made his name as the first federal prosecutor in a U.S. Attorney’s office dedicated solely to working on cases of high-tech crime.

How do you police a 500-million person tech-state? We distill a few lessons.

1. Play offense, not defense.

Facebook goes after spammers hard. It recently won an $873 million judgment, setting spammer forums abuzz with fear. One member of the security team even “tries to understand the mindset of attackers” is “able to predict threats,” says CNET.

2. Don’t be afraid to stare down countries less mighty than Facebook.