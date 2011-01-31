How Egyptian Protestors Use BlackBerrys in a Tech Blackout

Egyptian protestors have discovered a powerful tool: BlackBerry devices. Stellar encryption appears to have allowed users of the devices to escape (for the most part) the Egyptian government’s crackdown on communications with the outside world.

Shutting down BlackBerrys requires access to an entirely separate set of servers than other mobile units. This loophole indicates a possible motivation for earlier clashes between BlackBerry creators Research in Motion (RIM) and the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

These governments all demanded access to encrypted data sent via BlackBerry servers.

In most cases RIM gave in, which implies to observers a connection between the firm’s attempts to stay in business within these countries and helping these governments shield against potential future protests organized via BlackBerry.

BlackBerry devices have also been used to organize terrorist activities, such as the 2008 Mumbai attacks. This has been a frequently cited fear of governments in regard to BlackBerry encryption.

However, some governments such as the United Arab Emirates seem to primarily target civil society protesters who make use of the devices.