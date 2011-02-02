Super Bowl Ad Stories: The eTrade Baby Was a Happy Accident

Three years ago, during Super Bowl XLII, eTrade entrusted its public image to a talking (and puking) baby. The next day, eTrade registered more new accounts than it had on any other day in the company’s history. Dozens of promotions and a couple NFL championships later, the “eTrade baby,” as he’s been christened, is one of the most recognizable ads on television, and one of the most famous spots in Super Bowl history–last year’s ad helped eTrade reach an estimated 768 million people.

But it was never a sure thing that the eTrade baby would mature into such a phenomenon. In fact, when the idea was first born, the agency behind the spot, Grey New York, wasn’t sure whether it had struck gold, or produced an ad no more appealing than one of its animated baby’s dirty diapers.

“When we first created the baby, we had no idea if it was the dumbest thing we’d ever done or if it was genius,” says Tor Myhren, chief creative officer at Grey. “I was terrified.”

For Myhren, who joined Grey after stints at Leo Burnett Detroit and TBWA\Chiat\Day, the eTrade baby would be his first big ad–a Super Bowl ad, no less, costing many millions of dollars to get on air–since taking over the creative helm at the 93-year-old agency.