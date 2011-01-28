Egypt Now Blocking Al Jazeera Broadcasts to Much of Middle East

The Egyptian government shut down

Al Jazeera’s Cairo offices, withdrew the accreditation of their

reporters and forced the network off an Egyptian-owned satellite that

supplies television to much of the Middle East.

Al Jazeera’s signal on Nilesat was

disrupted

on order of government authorities. Nilesat has more than 10

million viewers throughout the Middle East, with the primary

subscriber base residing in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and

Saudi Arabia.

The Committee to Protect Journalists

also reports that Egyptian authorities are blocking

reception of Al Jazeera’s Arabic station from other satellite

networks. Al Jazeera appears to be jammed for subscribers to the

Hot Bird satellites and other services within Egypt. Al Jazeera

English, however, remains available via satellite within Egypt.

Subscribers to the two widely used satellite providers in the Middle East at large, Hot Bird and

Arabsat, are still able to receive Al Jazeera.

In an Arabic-language statement posted

to their website, Al Jazeera provided emergency instructions for Nilesat viewers to receive the station through alternate frequencies. However, many subscribers note on the

station’s comments page that they are unable to watch Al Jazeera

through the new frequencies in Morocco. It is unconfirmed at

this time whether that is due to a technical issue or whether Al

Jazeera is also being blocked there.

Here is the official statement from Al

Jazeera: