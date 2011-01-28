Rocking the Cradle to Cradle Revolution in Davos

From our conversations at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos this year, it’s clear that sustainability has moved right to the heart of business debate. Debates on food, energy, water and of course climate change have dominated. But this is not sustainability of the old corporate social responsibility generation. It is core business, and all about value creation. While there is no doubting the cost and risk drivers, there is a real shift towards growth, innovation and business opportunity.

Against this backdrop, one of our joint duties at Davos has been the pleasure to co-chair the WEF’s Young Global Leaders (YGL) Taskforce reception on Cradle to Cradle and new evolutionary business models, an event which gathered young leaders from across sectors to discuss how new business models based on eliminating the concept of waste, building upon eco-efficiency and adding eco-effectiveness, are beginning to emerge in a range of industries. And it was a lively and vibrant debate to say the least!

Consider that 90% of consumer products end up in waste disposal within six months. U.S. adoption of recycling has reached only 28%. And the UK Government estimates that the EU generates 2 billion tonnes of waste products every year. That’s almost literally throwing money away, not to mention a serious potential brand, reputation and trust liability. But it’s also an opportunity to rethink the terms of competition by innovating across the value chain and redesigning products and services from first principles.

We know that natural resource constraints are driving companies to seek alternatives to traditional production and manufacturing processes. Scarce resources, the rising cost of raw materials and the impact of more regulation are prompting businesses to innovate. But given that recycling and the reuse of natural resources has long been recognised, what does this trend towards Cradle to Cradle business models really amount to?

Cradle to Cradle is a is a fundamental reimagining of design and the industrial process that seeks to move beyond eco-efficiency–the reduction of waste and valuable raw materials–to eco-effectiveness, a state in which all positive environmental, economic and social impacts are maximised. This new model of production and consumption is based on less dependence on raw materials and energy inputs, as well as the dramatic reduction or elimination of waste at every stage of the product lifecycle.

Think of it this way. Today’s manufacturing processes are linear, one way flows of inputs and outputs, from raw materials through to production, on to consumers and then into landfill or incineration. It’s cradle to grave. Cradle to Cradle is a system that pools materials so that they can be reused, where not only is the supply chain naturally more eco-efficient, but where products are returned from consumers and recycled.