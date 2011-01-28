Organizational Change Is Dead

…because organizations are no longer what they once were. In the not too distant past, organizations really were little societies with real boundaries that did a pretty good job of keeping the outside world out. But, no more. Today organizations are not much more than mental constructs for delivering value, which is a good thing.

Today’s organizations cultivate and channel resources to achieve particular aims, specifically to generate value in one form or another that people will pay for with time, attention, energy, and money. But, the walls of today’s organizations have changed dramatically. They have become much more permeable through email, the web, and the prevalence of social networks.

1. All Change is Social.

If you hope to improve your performance, do a better job of delighting your customers or members, expand to adjacent markets, do a better job of execution, realize efficiencies, or achieve a transformation of any kind, you better work with the social systems and not limit yourself to or be limited by the organization.

It does not matter how good your idea is, the dramatic ROI you can achieve for shareholders, the value you can deliver to members, if you do not get people all across the system involved and participating. If you fail at that, your great idea will go nowhere. The success of every change initiative depends on people changing their behavior – that’s the bottom line.

2. Your Most Valuable Players are Key.

A select group of people is going to bring your initiative to life. These are your Most Valuable Players (MVPs). They are not always your friends and they extend far beyond your evangelists. Yet they are powerful in the truest sense of the word and deserve your respect. Your MVPs will midwife the future you want to realize.