Four Loko Is So 2010: Introducing the Marijuana-Spiked Canna Cola

Fear not, Four Loko lovers. The next generation of giddiness-inducing beverages is coming down the pike in the form of Canna Cola, a marijuana-infused soda brand designed to be sold at medical marijuana dispensaries in the U.S. (Doctors and parents of college students, meanwhile, worry plenty.)

The brainchild of California-based commercial artist Clay Butler, the Canna Cola brand features a number of different flavors, including the eponymous cola, a Dr Pepper knock-off called Doc Weed, grape-flavored Grape Ape, orange-tinged Orange Kush, and the Sprite-y Sour Diesel. The drinks, set to be priced in the range of $10 to $15, aren’t cheap, and they don’t contain much marijuana either–each bottle contains between 35 and 65 milligrams of THC (the active ingredient in cannabis), or roughly three times less THC than other marijuana-infused beverages–but they’re meant to be tastier than the competition’s offerings, containing only a hint of pot flavoring.

Canna Cola is like a light beer to other vendors’ hard liquors, Butler explained to the Santa Cruz Sentinel. That means customers can actually

drink entire bottles without having panic attacks. It also means that

medical patients who don’t like the taste of marijuana might be more

willing to take a swig.

The line of beverages goes on sale in Colorado next month. Butler hopes to have them in California dispensaries by the Spring. And after that? Canna Cola might one day find itself on store shelves formerly occupied by blackout-inducing alcoholic beverages. That’s just called a market opportunity.

Ariel Schwartz can be reached on Twitter or by email.