World’s Largest Video Game Exhibition Opens in Berlin

The world’s largest video game museum

exhibition has just opened in Berlin.

The Computerspielemuseum

(Computer Game Museum), located on Karl-Marx-Allee, just unveiled a

new permanent exhibition, Computer

Games: Evolution of a Medium. For video game fans, the exhibition

will be a pixelated dream come true: Over 300 video and computer systems and

stand-alone games dating from 1951 until the present obtained from

around the world, many of which are playable.

Alongside

epochal games like Pong,

Super Mario Brothers

and World of Warcraft,

the Computerspielemuseum’s exhibition includes some extremely

interesting rarities. Among the products on display are the Nimrod–an incredibly rare game-playing computer from 1951, the first ever

arcade game, 1971’s ComputerSpace which

guests can play), Cold War-era strategy game Balance of

Power and numerous rare video

games from the former Eastern Bloc.

Video game systems on display

include the first commercial video game system, the Magnavox Odyssey

(1972), the Milton Bradley Microvision–an ahead of its time

hand-held game console from 1978 and the BSS-01, an ultra-rare East

Germany video game console from 1980.

Guests

also have the opportunity to try out a rare 1994-vintage

virtual-reality gaming system alongside more conventional options

such as the Nintendo Entertainment System and the various members of

the Playstation family.