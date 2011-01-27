My, Your Android Overlord Certainly Has a Firm Handshake [Video]

Robot arms in real life have rarely approached the tech you’ve seen in the movies…until now. Meet DLR’s newest super-strong arm and hand unit, designed to replicate a flesh-and-blood one with moves so human it’ll put the chills up you.

We’ve met DLR (Germany’s Aerospace Research center) before, and their space-bound Justin robot was certainly astonishing. But even Justin’s flexible fingers are no match for the amazing system that DLR’s just unveiled. It may be the most human-like android arm and hand unit yet. Plus, it’s super-strong (did anyone say Terminator?).

One of the odd facts you may not know about your own hands is that much of the mystical muscle and tendon magic that makes your fingers move isn’t actually in your hand at all–it all happens in your forearms, meaning your palms and fingers can be lighter, more maneuverable and less prone to damage. That’s a trick DLR has copied in its design: The roughly human-sized hand has its fingers hooked up to electric drivers via 38 individual wires made of Dyneema–a synthetic material that’s very strong and flexible, and is made of fibers much like a human tendon.

There are another 14 drivers that make the hand and arm move with so many degrees of freedom that it closely approximates a real human’s dexterity. Add in over 100 sensors, and you’ve got something worth checking out on video.