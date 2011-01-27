Ford Foundation Launches JustFilms, Partners With Nick Kristof, Sheryl WuDunn

New York Times columnist Nick Kristof and his wife, Sheryl WuDunn (inset, above), authors of the bestselling Half the Sky, are one of the first recipients of the Ford Foundation’s newly minted JustFilms, a $50 million initiative supporting socially conscious indie filmmakers.

The film will focus on women’s empowerment and women in conflict, just like the book.

“One of the core reasons why we started this fund is we really want to help support filmmakers from other parts of the world,” JustFilms director, Orlando Bagwell (above, main), tells Fast Company. Bagwell and his colleagues are already scouring countries from China to Indonesia to Egypt in search of new voices with urgent stories to tell.

“We think that a larger influence of information is going to raise the conversation of important issues,” Bagwell says.

The meeting with Kristof next week is an invitation-only event that is being sponsored in partnership with the International Televesion Service (ITVS) and will convene a few select filmmakers working on issues of gender and women’s empowerment and women in conflict. Bagwell says he ultimately wants to identify those stories about women that urgently demand an audience. “If we’re able to increase the conditions of women in the world … it’s a clear space where we can have impact. We’re looking at multi-year efforts on women’s issues.” Additionally, JustFilms is supporting the production of a series on Half the Sky, and Kristof and his wife are senior producers.

The goal is to “lay the groundwork for an international public engagement strategy,” Bagwell says.