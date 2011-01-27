100% Renewable Energy in 40 Years Not Limited to Our Wildest Dreams: Study

New research suggests the whole world could switch to renewable energy sources using current tech in just 20 to 40 years. It would cost no more than current energy, and would have big economic and eco payoffs. The only barriers are down to social, business, and political inertia.

We all know about renewable energy–it’s been around for years, and is key to solving the global warming (and end-of-oil) crisis. Nowadays it’s good to be green, and research into the millions of different aspects of the tech is skyrocketing. But a Stanford research team has just compiled an innovative, lateral-thinking study that says even using current available technology the entire world could switch 100% of its energy needs to renewable sources in just a handful of decades. How is this possible?

Current tech is good enough

The research from Mark Z. Jacobson and team involves making all new energy production plants use renewable energy by 2030, and then converting older existing plants by 2050. In the new world order, almost everything would run off electricity. Ninety percent of the production would come from windmills and solar energy plants (already very well established technologies) and the remaining 10% would come from hydroelectric power, geothermal, and wave/tidal power. Mobile things–cars, trains, ships and such–would run on hydrogen-powered fuel cells, and aircraft would burn hydrogen fuel. The hydrogen itself would come from green-electric generation processes.

All of this plan requires no more than a dedicated push to exploit existing technology and to network it all together in an intelligent way–because demand varies from place to place, throughout the day, and as seasons change, and the sun, wind, and waves don’t necessarily give power all the time, everywhere. “If you combine them as one commodity and use hydroelectric to fill in gaps [as it’s a reliable battery-like resource], it is a lot easier to match demand,” Jacobson notes. A supergrid, with long-distance links, international cooperation and really smart energy management is needed. (Good job we’re already building one).

Will it cost more?