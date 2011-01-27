Sony’s PSP2 Is a Game-Changer–But You Can’t Have It for Months

Sony revealed its PSP2 handheld games console this morning, and among the interesting innovations among its technical specs is the real secret to its success–a chipset that beats almost everything else out there this year. The problem is, the company’s timing may be way off–the new console won’t be available for several months, at the earliest.

The PlayStation Portable 2 has now had its official reveal, and it’s packed full of high-tech novelties. There’s a 5-inch touchscreen with 960 by 544 pixels (four times the resolution of the PSP) powered by OLED technology, one of the hottest, most eye-pleasing display systems out there. There’s a rear-face touchpad which matches the front screen in size and positioning, twin analog control sticks that match the PS3’s and beat the current PSP’s single “nub,” twin cameras, GPS, 3G connectivity, and the same gyro and motion sensors as in the PlayStation Move peripheral.

But the real secret inside the PSP2 is the chipset. The unit’s main powerhouse is an ARM-based CPU–like many other portable devices, leveraging ARM’s power-sipping skills–but it’s based on an ARM Cortex A9 model, better than the more usual A8 chips. Sony’s utilizing a quad-core architecture, and this gives the PSP2 an enormous amount of raw processing power that easily beats the current generation of smartphones, tablets, and other systems that use single or double-core ARM chips. The four cores also enable some multitasking skills, and indeed Sony’s suggested you’ll be able to activate the PSP2’s wireless social sharing powers at the same time as playing a game.

And then there’s the other chip, the GPU–absolutely key for driving a games console. Sony’s chosen a PowerVR SGX543MP4+ unit for the job. It’s another quad-core system, and PowerVR list its specs (when clocked at 200MHz core frequency, a stat we don’t yet know for the PSP2) as delivering “133 million polygons per second, and fill rates in excess of 4 Gpixels/sec.” That places this chip’s powers slightly better than the first-gen Xbox desktop console, and four times better than the original PSP.

Combined, these two chips with eight cores turn the PSP2 into the most powerful handheld games console there’s ever been. Sony’s touting its skills as on a par with the almost supercomputer powers of the PS3. A PS3 in your pocket, with 3G connection, could easily transform the entire handheld games market.

If it had to transform its fortunes in the portable games market, this is exactly what Sony needed to do–lead by example, with a rocket-powered beast of a new PSP. One that easily trounces the powers being offered by the hottest smartphones and tablets of this year–because its these devices that are threatening the core market for handheld games, with their multi-purpose abilities, carrier-subsidized pricing and app stores offering access to thousands upon thousands of games that vary from inexpensive casual fun ones to full-experience games developed by the same game houses that write code for Sony and its peers.