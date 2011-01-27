iFive: Sony’s NGP, Nintendo Profits Down, Twitter Hires Bing Scientist, Google Managing White Space, Nokia’s Gloomy Finances

1. Sony’s just revealed its new PlayStation Portable 2 handheld game console, dubbed the NGP, and it’s a stunner: as powerful as a PS3 desktop console, with quad core GPU and CPU, a 5-inch OLED touchscreen and a touchpad on the backside, GPS and front and rear cameras. Plus, in a first for game consoles, it has built-in 3G connectivity to give the Sony machine a whole new social gaming angle.

2. Nintendo, meanwhile, just reported its Q3 finances, and they’re slightly gloomy: Profits are at $1.3 billion, but are down 46% compared to last year–partly due to an artificially strong yen and lower sales of Wii and DS consoles. It’s downgraded sales projection figures for both as a result. With the new iPhone and iPad due soon, and Sony’s fresh new PSP2 console stealing the limelight, Nintendo’s future doesn’t look too bright.

3. Twitter seems to have pulled off a hiring coup, and has nabbed Bing’s principal scientist right out from under Microsoft’s nose. Alek Kolcz had been at MS for five years, and was at AOL as a system architect before that. Can we expect Twitter to enhance its search powers, and bring new angles to social media searching and news breaking in the near future?

4. The FCC thinks someone needs to govern the database controlling which companies get access to the powerful, lucrative radio white space freed up by the end of analog TV–and it has tapped Google for the role. Google will be prohibited from using the knowledge it gains to win a business advantage–but it’s still great for Google’s wireless expansion plans and for folks looking forward to new white space devices.

5. Nokia’s reported its latest yearly finances and they’re definitely not good: Its share of the critical smartphone market has shrunk to 31% from earlier highs, and devices and services sales are down 3% year-on-year after currency changes are accounted for. As a result, its profits are down 9% from 2009’s total.

To read more news on this, and similar stuff, keep up with my updates by following me, Kit Eaton, on Twitter.