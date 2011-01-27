On the SOTU Address, the Rise of India, and the U.S.’s Precarious Global Position

You may have heard that the World Economic Forum is underway in Davos. While there, Professor Kishore Mahbubani, Dean in the Practice of Public Policy of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, took time to chat by phone with Fast Company about the rise of India and China and the United States’ teetering world standing.

Mahubani has a book out later this year that compares the world’s 192 countries to cabins on one boat, without a single captain. That concerns him, to say the least, and what also concerns him is that “many Asians don’t believe in the rise of Asia. Many don’t believe this is real.” His own country of Singapore is “massively investing in R&D,” he says, and “so many of the world’s leading companies are now investing in Singapore.”

For his part, Mahbubani is primarily focused on Asia’s ascent. “The world is small so we need greater global coordination and global institutions. There’s a big difference between global government, which will not happen, and global governance, which will happen.”

The outspoken professor–he says that “traditionally most Asians are very polite and don’t say what they really believe–Asian voices should be more reflected at Davos”–talked with us about the grave state of the U.S. budget deficit, the future of green technology, how the Internet is changing Asia and the world, and the miracle that is Singapore’s economy.

What struck you from Obama’s State of the Union speech? And what is the mood like at the WEF right now?

The big general comment is that those in the rest of the world are alarmed that Americans don’t seem to understand the scale of the problem and the sacrifices needed to fix the problem. This budget deficit can’t carry on forever. There is a high level of concern over the future of the U.S. economy.