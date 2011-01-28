Hey Mint.com, Digg Chiefs, Who Is Your Favorite Fictional Executive?

Welcome to Cold Call, where we zing a question to our favorite CEOs, entrepreneurs, VCs, and tech evangelists to see how they answer — and how you’d respond. Joining us today are Mint.com founder Aaron Patzer and Digg CEO Matt Williams.



Some of the best known executives are fictional, from Jack Donaghy to Miranda Priestly to Don Draper. The way they run their companies can offer lessons and inspiration beyond the boilerplate in a Donald Trump-approved business 101 handbook. Take Mr. Burns, from The Simpsons. Try to think of another exec who runs an empire with as much of an iron fist. (Steve Jobs, anyone?) Is he the the archetypal Machiavellian ruler, or just another a-hole boss not worth emulating?



Who is your favorite fictional exec? What lessons have you gleaned from that character? In what ways, if any, have those lessons applied to your business?



Scrooge McDuck is the ultimate saver and investor. He holds a diversified portfolio of companies, real estate, and most importantly, hard currency (gold) instead of fiat (paper) dollars.

Rather than spend recklessly, he’s known for going out of his way to save a dollar or two: walking vs. taking a taxi, or denying Huey, Louie and Dewey their allowance if their chores are done poorly. This is definitely the way to run and grow a startup when cash is king: pay low salaries (at Mint we paid 1/3 the market rate for the first 6 months, then half the market rate for the next 6 months), cut costs, focus on cash flow, and pay contractors based on performance.