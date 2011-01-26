Congressional “Dating” and the Power of Symbolism

All major presidential speeches are laden with symbolism. This time, the symbolism was especially potent, pervading not only the speech and the surrounding ceremonies, but Congress and beyond.

Much had been reported on

Members’ efforts to “mix it up,” to sit together instead of heading to their

usual perches on opposite sides of the aisle. In the days leading up to the

speech, it was even referred to as “dating,” and, interestingly, fraught with

some of the same social complexity and awkwardness teenagers encounter.

I was as doubtful as anyone

that this effort would be more than an empty gesture. So I was quite surprised

— stunned actually — by the outcome.

Instead of the constant

interruptions we’ve come to expect during the SOTU, like the loud cheering,

booing and frequent standing ovations, Members were quieter, more subdued.

While the former behaviors during

this particular speech make for good theatre, the latter encouraged a more

civil and respectful tone than I ever recall seeing

Just as at a sports event,

sitting among the fans of your team encourages a boastful and in-your-face

group dynamic. When, however, we are seated among fans of the opposing team, we

are more inhibited and not as free to root for our team so loudly and, perhaps,

obnoxiously. Close physical contact forces us to respond to subtle shifts in

body language, which are rich in meaning. Call it empathy, call it respect,

call it fear of being beat up… I call it a natural, human instinct to ensure a

communication goes smoothly.

Furthermore, the mere act of

sitting next to and getting to know someone with different views makes it all

the more difficult to demonize that person down the road – or the next day when

Members of Congress had to get back to work solving our very serious problems.