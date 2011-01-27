No More Easy Green for Homeowners

There’s a new cold reality for anyone wanting to make their homes more energy efficient–and for retailers, manufacturers, and marketers in this green industry: One of the biggest motivators for homeowners is now out the window.

Starting this year, most of the tax incentives once available

to reward Americans for making these upgrades are gone.

The new federal tax law slashes

incentives for home energy efficiency improvements from 30 percent to 10

percent of costs for many improvements, generally taking credits back to

2005-2008 levels and reducing the maximum cumulative credit from $1,500 to

$500. In addition, there are now

lower, project-specific caps like $200 for energy efficient windows, and $300

for central air conditioning systems, compared to $1,500 in credits that were

available for these improvements in 2009 and 2010. Finally, if a taxpayer has claimed over $500 for energy

efficient home improvements in previous years, he can’t claim any new credits

this year.

So what’s the big deal?

My firm polls Americans

four times a year to gauge their shifting attitudes and opinions about energy

efficiency and sustainability, and we dig into what actually moves them to

choose greener products and shift their behaviors to be more efficient.

In our

soon-to-be-published Utility Pulse study, we clearly see that the evaporation

of federal tax incentives will have a negative impact on energy efficient home

improvement activity, particularly for the two higher-income consumer segments

that have the discretionary income to make improvements and are the most likely

to use this form of financial incentive:

Cautious Conservatives (primarily upper-middle income, educated,

middle-aged, Republican-leaning white guys who don’t believe global warming is

caused by man) and True Believers (primarily middle income+, educated,

Northeast liberal Boomer women).

In fact, the availability of more generous federal tax incentives has

been a primary driver for the increase in energy efficient home improvement

activity we’ve seen over the past year.

Here’s how the data breaks

out: Almost one quarter (23%) of

the respondents in our survey who had undertaken energy efficient retro-fit

activities said they’d received a rebate or financial incentive for the

activity. When asked to specify the type of rebate they’d received, most said

they’d received either a utility rebate (41%) or a federal tax incentive (39%).

Exactly one quarter said the incentive was absolutely necessary–they wouldn’t

have acted without it, and 7% said the incentive encouraged them to pay a

slightly higher price for a higher-efficiency model. Thus at a minimum, approximately one third of the population

who made their home more energy efficient would likely not have acted or would

not have purchased the more efficient unit if it weren’t for the incentives

offered.