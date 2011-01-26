Change Generation: Mike Del Ponte and Sparkseed Help Social Entrepreneurs Grow

*In Partnership with

About Mike Del Ponte: Mike ran his first national organization at the age of 18 and has since served as a humanitarian on four continents, most recently as a microfinance consultant in Nepal. Mike received his B.A. from Boston College and an M.A.R. from the Yale University Divinity School. His interests include social entrepreneurship, public speaking, and spirituality. He currently lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Sparkseed.org: Sparkseed is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that exists to develop the next generation of social entrepreneurs and increase their impact on society. Each year Sparkseed selects up to ten student-led social ventures. The social innovators who lead these for profit and nonprofit ventures receive six months of high-impact support from Sparkseed. Regional chapters of volunteers and partnerships with firms like Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP allow Sparkseed to compliment virtual support–like webinars–with in-person workshops, mentoring, and training.

About shatterbox: Born to show young people that happy careers happen. The site features video vignettes of young professionals who have found fulfillment in fascinating careers. It also offers a dynamic social network, a resource blog and a brand new program to help launch young people into dream careers. The “Make Your Mark” competition gives $1,000 each month to a passionate young person trying to make their career dreams reality. From designers and musicians to filmmakers and entrepreneurs, shatterbox wants to help you make your mark.