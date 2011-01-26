Facebook Intros Secure Connection, Social Captchas, but Is It Enough?

Facebook is the guardian of personal data on around one tenth of the human race, and it’s always under fire for its lapse security. So it’s trying to get really serious about the matter, with two big new features.

Now that Facebook’s membership has surpassed 600 million souls, or roughly one in 10 people on the planet, it’s probably about time to get a little serious about securing all that data from malicious hackers, malware writers, and other ne’erdo-wells. Facebook’s pushing it as being a move in sync with this Friday’s international “Data Privacy Day,” which is a global “effort by governments, businesses and advocacy groups to raise awareness about the importance of staying in control of personal information.”

Whichever way you look at it, Facebook’s tightening of security is a good thing. They’ve added one-time passwords and remote logout powers previously, but the latest two security measures are really pretty serious.

HTTPS Secured connections

When you log in to your online banking service, or go to Amazon’s checkout area, you’ll notice the padlock icon in your browser–it’s a sign that instead of browsing to plain old HTTP-connected web pages, with their open security and capability of being intercepted, you’re now accessing a site over a HTTPS secure connection. Facebook uses this protocol very time you type in your password, as a way of protecting that data, but today it’s expanding HTTPS security protocols to every page you access inside the social network.

But it’s not automatic, and it’s an opt-in setting that Facebook advises you to use if you “frequently use Facebook from public internet access points found at coffee shops, airports, libraries or schools.” The reasons for this are that the encrypted Facebook sessions will load more slowly, and some third party applications inside Facebook will be incompatible with the needs of HTTPS.