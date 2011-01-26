President Obama and Steve Jobs Talk Like Innovators

In his State of the Union speech , Obama spoke of “out-innovating” the competition. But to focus on his agenda of clean energy and education is to miss a subtle insight into Obama’s skill as an innovator. You see, Obama knows a secret. Steve Jobs knows it to, and so do Mohammad Yunus (grandfather of “microcredit”), Elon Musk (CEO of Tesla Motors), and anyone proven capable of driving significant innovations into the world. The secret is this: people don’t think; they react.

While writing my last book, The Way of Innovation, I came across a fascinating experiment that illustrates this point. Cognitive scientists studied how babies reacted to a popped balloon. The first time a balloon pops, a baby does not respond. But after hearing a balloon pop enough times, the baby starts showing signs of being startled. By the time she is an adult, she responds to a popped balloon immediately and unconsciously.

People act without thinking. Indeed, academics estimate, 94% of our actions are driven by subconscious thought. We hear a balloon, we flinch.

What innovators know (and what the Republican response seemed to miss) is that it is far more difficult to reprogram someone’s response to a popping balloon than it is to show them no balloon is popping.

Let’s start with Steve Jobs and Apple. Last week Apple made two big announcements: Steve Jobs was taking a permanent leave of absence and Apple’s fourth quarter profits increased 78% from last year. There are two ways these facts could have been released and two different triggered responses:

1)Profits first: “Apple profits soars” [but] “Steve Jobs is leaving” would have startled the market like a popped balloon. It would have led to stories about a successful company now losing its leader.

2)Profits second: “Steve Jobs is leaving” [but] “Apple profits soar” avoids startling the market. It leads to stories about Apple maintaining performance despite Jobs leaving.