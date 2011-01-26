State of the Union: Out-Innovating?

Innovation is at the core of all brand success.

Sometimes it’s the innovation in how something is done (e.g., FedEx using planes to get packages there overnight).

Sometimes it’s how a product is presented to its audience (remember the intoxicatingly seductive rows of Krispy Kremes as they moved along the conveyor, glistening, warm and commanding the attention of your salivation glands?).

Sometimes, it’s straight up innovation challenging the norm of “how it’s always been.” Like Dyson. Or facebook. Or the obvious choice, Apple.

Giants Will Roam the Earth

But, you don’t have to be a giant company to achieve innovation. In fact, many of the innovations happened with small companies that later became giants. I’ve worked with many companies to overhaul their company brands and what they mean, using their investment wisely because they didn’t have a deep pocket to fall back on if they missed the mark.