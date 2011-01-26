Yahoo’s Missing Data Shows Its Competitors Dominating Search Market Share

For most search and social media companies–from Google to Facebook to Microsoft–mobile is the future. Yahoo believes the same, with CEO Carol Bartz arguing recently that the field is “extremely important” to the Internet giant.

Yet during an earnings call Tuesday, when it came to showing progress on Yahoo’s transition from the desktop to mobile, in terms of search, company heads

struggled to answer analyst questions.

“On mobile, honestly, I don’t have any data,” CFO Tim Morse told investors, after being prodded on the subject by an analyst. “Mobile is obviously an

extremely big focus area for us–it’s a big growth area for us–but I haven’t seen any breakdown of share on that. It’s unquestionably early going.”

The breakdown is not only available, it shows Yahoo’s competitors having already gained seemingly