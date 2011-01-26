Post-SOTU Challenge: Convincing a Nation of Scared People to Innovate

First, the fear: It’s real and is causing us many of us to search for security, not embrace innovation. As the President pointed out last night,

“Many people watching tonight can probably remember a time when finding a good job meant showing up at a nearby factory or a business downtown. You didn’t always need a degree, and your competition was pretty much limited to your neighbors. If you worked hard, chances are you’d have a job for life, with a decent paycheck, good benefits, and the occasional promotion. Maybe you’d even have the pride of seeing your kids work at the same company. That world has changed. And for many, the change has been painful. I’ve seen it in the shuttered windows of once booming factories, and the vacant storefronts of once busy Main Streets. I’ve heard it in the frustrations of Americans who’ve seen their paychecks dwindle or their jobs disappear–proud men and women who feel like the rules have been changed in the middle of the game.”

Therefore, it’s not surprising that the 2010 Towers Watson Global Workforce Study of more than 20,000 full-time employees reported “Greater job security” ranked #2 behind “Increased base pay” as the most important factor influencing the decision to whether to leave your current employer.

Even CEOs admit they are scared. According to IBM’s 2010 CEO Study, “The vast majority of CEOs anticipate even greater complexity in the future, and more than half doubt their ability to manage it (my emphasis).

Okay, so at least we are all afraid. But here’s the rub… As the President candidly admitted, innovation is the only answer if we want to prosper in a radically transformed world. That means risk and tolerating uncertainty. The exact opposite of searching for security:

“Now it’s our turn. We know what it takes to compete for the jobs and industries of our time. We need to out-innovate, out-educate, and out-build the rest of the world. We have to make America the best place on Earth to do business. We need to take responsibility for our deficit, and reform our government. That’s how our people will prosper. That’s how we’ll win the future. And tonight, I’d like to talk about how we get there…The first step in winning the future is encouraging American innovation. None of us can predict with certainty what the next big industry will be, or where the new jobs will come from. Thirty years ago, we couldn’t know that something called the Internet would lead to an economic revolution. What we can do–what America does better than anyone–is spark the creativity and imagination of our people. We are the nation that put cars in driveways and computers in offices; the nation of Edison and the Wright brothers; of Google and Facebook. In America, innovation doesn’t just change our lives. It’s how we make a living.”

The CEOs in the IBM study agree, “CEOs believe creativity is the most important leadership quality. Creative leaders encourage experimentation throughout their organizations. They also plan to make deeper business model changes to realize their strategies, take more calculated risks and keep innovating in how they lead and communicate.”

That brings us back to the vexing conundrum: As I’ve written before, you can’t just put a nation of scared people in a room, flip the switch, and say, “Innovate.” They won’t take the risks necessary for innovation because they don’t trust that there will be tolerance for the inevitable failure that’s also natural part of innovation.