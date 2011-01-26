Where Do We Need Innovation?

Last night’s State of the Union message flipped quickly from the heartwarming Sputnik moment of our generation to the budget-cutting demanded by this generation’s reality. The President said all the right things about innovation, but he was limited in his view of what areas of our lives most need it.

Those of us who follow both innovation and politics know that most of the budget is not discretionary. The “untouchables” include Medicare, Social Security, and Defense. The “discretionary” includes everything necessary to win the future: education, clean energy, new infrastructure, and high speed transportation.

The President believes we should innovate in those areas. And there is already much innovation happening there. I’ve just read 104 proposals in response to the Arizona Commerce Authority’s Innovation Challenge. They ranged from optics to aerospace, from materials science to education software, from pharmaceutical research to solar energy.

And that’s just in one state. Imagine what’s going on elsewhere.

Of course we should fund that innovation. Much of it is already funded by SBIR grants, the best and nearly sole way of getting technology out of the lab and into a business. SBIR grants can be expanded, perhaps made more inclusive, to fund transportation, innovative infrastructure, and smarter power grids.

But where do we really need innovation? In the areas of the “untouchables.” Where is the proposal to find a new way to house or feed the elderly that costs less than what we spend now? Where are the innovative end-of-life treatment proposals?

Where are the new ways to deliver healthcare? Why are transformative ways to deliver primary care and run medical offices having so much trouble getting off the ground? Where is the innovation in the insurance industry?