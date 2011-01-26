Innovation Nation: Obama’s State of the Union Speech and Dambisa Moyo’s New Book Call for American Enterprise

Moyo’s new book takes the same tone of calling into question well-meaning intentions and pushing us to think about better implementation of policies; she also spends significant real estate detailing how some of America’s most pressing challenges–in education, energy, and health care, for example–are structural issues that need long-term foresight, instead of a quick fix. “This book is very much in the same vein. There’s an overarching umbrella of unintended consequences and good intentions,” Moyo tells Fast Company.

In that regard, Obama’s State of the Union speech could not have come at a better time. Last night he touched on just about every theme that Moyo explores–debt, competition, technology, clean energy, to name a few–but the most significant and shared theme between the two boils down to innovation.

The innovation competition between Asia and the West is a significant theme at the moment and Moyo’s book capitalizes on that theme as well, but instead of making it out to be an East versus West issue, she says it’s the West versus “the rest.”

Zambia-born, Moyo’s thoughts on American competitiveness echo those of popular American sentiment–that Americans have a special disposition, one that makes them extremely resilient and innovative in times of crisis. While concerns are raised about the demoralization of Americans, as they watch other countries grow and prosper, Moyo is quick to say that she doesn’t think the American public is that quick to lose hope.

“Americans in particular are renowned for bouncing back. We’ve seen this time and time again and that is in part the purpose of my book–a call against complacency. Things are going to get much better,” says Moyo.

As for how to bounce back–that’s the real question and Moyo persistently raises the issue. “I’m talking about policy and intentions–we want people to have housing and pensions, but the way that they’ve been structured, such as the idea of providing housing for all, has led to a lot of debt.”