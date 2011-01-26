We Do Big Things. Really?

I work in green innovation. My job is to take the

complexities of sustainability, find glimmers of innovative brilliance, then

nurture those glimmers until they’re fully formed and ready to change the

world.

With that bias, I listened keenly to President Obama’s

State Of The Union speech. Would there be any ideas that could inspire

revolutionary innovation? Any diamonds that America’s green entrepreneurs could

polish and turn into world-changers? I believe there were. The President hammered home the idea that We Do Big

Things. We rally together in times of adversity. We take on impossible

challenges. Innovation doesn’t change our lives–it’s what we do for a living. I was inspired. And great innovation can’t come without

inspiration. However, it takes more than just inspiration to create

world-changers. It takes a nation that truly wants to be the best–and is

willing to sacrifice and build together. Do we have what it takes? No Party Of No

First, innovation takes encouragement. Every newborn idea

is vulnerable, messy and unformed. The ideas need to be cared for until they

can stand on their own feet and assert themselves. As long as the US political atmosphere is fractured by

parties of no, new idea will die stillborn. I’m not taking pot shots at Republicans, or even the Tea

Party. I’m taking aim at a system that emphasizes dogma over thought. There is

no monopoly on common sense or brilliant thinking. But those two virtues have

been drowned out in a cacophony of attack politics and WWE-style diatribes. We Are Not The World My company has developed a highly prized asset we call

the Global Experts Network. In essence, we invite the best brains we can find around

the world to help us crack problems. No ego, no silos, no turf war–just a

common desire to push ideas to their potential.

Obama made a number of references to America’s insularity

in his speech. For example, he bemoaned the fact we’re educating foreign

students here, then forcing them to return home. Meanwhile, a quarter of our

students aren’t even finishing high school, and America has fallen to 9th in

the proportion of young people with a college degree. Sending smart people away while strangling the brains of

our own children are fast tracks to turning off the global tap of ideas. Ergo no global expert network here at home. Killing Ideas With Righteous Might Obama touched on the poison of influence lobbying. He

asked for support in cutting off subsidies to big oil that should go to

renewable energy innovation. He railed against lawyers and accountants who help

companies and individuals dodge their due taxes. These well-known paragons of unfair practices do more

than damage the American ideal of fair play and meritocracy. They also kill

innovation. In one of our thought leadership pieces, we start by

saying “Without even knowing it, you might be one of the passionate bull-headed

big mouths who keeps the big ideas from happening.”

To create world-changing innovation, you need support

from all levels–there can’t be powerful lobbyists waiting in the dark for you

with a baseball bat. Can we dislodge these vested interests and make our

system more fair? Sure. Can we do it quickly enough to catch up to our BRIC

competitors? Not so sure. What Are You Waiting For? I hold out little hope for moribund government in the pursuit of global innovation. In fact, I believe government regulation in green innovation will only serve to provide insanely broad guidelines to steer by. In truth, I am far more inspired by the likes of

Wal-Mart, Dupont and Unilever. Global companies that are not only inventing

green at a furious pace, but legislating their suppliers and clients to do the

same with a power no government could match. So here’s the ask: what is your company doing?

Are you waiting for our government to tell you how to

innovate for the future? If you answer yes, there’s little hope for you in the

revolutionary global innovation market Obama described. If, however, you’re charging full speed ahead, failing

forward and pushing to out-innovate, give me a call. We should

