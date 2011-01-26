Can America Compete Against a Rising Young World?

It is fitting that the grand theme of President Obama’s State of the Union speech was “winning the future,” because it is clear that the future many of us have been tracing through stories and statistics has finally arrived. It’s a future rooted in entrepreneurship, innovation, globalization and technology–but one in which America’s role is deeply uncertain. Last night, President Obama addressed those uncertainties with confidence and clarity.

In a stroke, the 2011 State of the Union speech turned the

page on the worldview of the past decade. It’s long overdue. The urgency of

America’s security and financial problems in the ’00s preoccupied policy-makers

to such an extent that larger trends in the world were ignored. While we went stomping around the world going after terrorists and turned the federal budget inside

out to prop up diseased and decaying old institutions, new economic competitors

incubated, largely out of sight and certainly out of mind.

They have now emerged, nearly full-grown. China, of course,

heads the list, but China has been on the radar for a while. The new kids on

the block are the rising “Young World” nations like India, Brazil, South Africa

and Vietnam: countries powered by overwhelming numbers of young people enjoying

unprecedented access to information, thanks to the rapid spread of networks and mobile devices. Empowered by new possibilities and emboldened by

rising expectations, the Young World is casting aside the tired old ideas of

the past and embracing entrepreneurial innovation as the means to social

development as well as economic prosperity.

Countries that previously groaned under the weight of “too

many mouths to feed” are starting to reap a demographic dividend by mobilizing

more hands to work and more minds to think. And while many of their success

stories are great news for parts of the world where recent history has been

unkind if not tragic, they represent a real challenge for the established

economies of North America, Europe and North Asia.

All of this was predictable and predicted, but it comes as a

shock if you weren’t paying attention.

Call January 25, 2011 the day America woke up. And

fortunately, America in 2011 has a president who understands this situation for

what it is: part a threat to our prestige and prosperity, part an invitation to

tap into forces that could help solve some of our problems, and

definitely an opportunity to turn down the volume on our increasingly shrill,

divisive and backward-looking political discourse.

The nature of the challenge posed by the rise of the Young

World is very different from anything America has encountered. These countries

are not a military threat. They are not, generally speaking, ideological

enemies. In fact, they embrace our values, sometimes to a fault.