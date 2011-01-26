Innovation That We Can Believe In

As we know, innovation has garnered a lot of attention–now most recently encouraged by President Obama in his State of the Union address of January 25, 2011. “The first step in winning the future is encouraging American innovation,” he proclaimed. But is innovation just a buzzword to which everyone on either side of the aisle can nod their head in agreement, or does it represent a true competitive advantage for the Nation to embrace?

As Elaine Dundon, Ph.D., writes in the preface of her bestselling book, The Seeds of Innovation, “Over the last few years, I have witnessed a growing interest in the field of Innovation Management. Now more than ever, in an era of economic uncertainty, constrained resources, and increased global competition, more and more organizations are turning to Innovation Management as a source of new solutions and new inspiration.”

Her next paragraph is telling and highlights the crux of the innovation discussion as espoused by President Obama.

“At the same time, however, I have witnessed a growing frustration surrounding the lack of clarity as to what Innovation Management is all about. I see many organizations declaring innovation as an objective but then failing to follow up with any concrete action steps or support.”

Herein lies the problem and opportunity. What is innovation anyway? Is it creativity? Is it investment in infrastructure, such as highways and airports? Is it just technology? How can one jump on this innovation bandwagon? How can we encourage all citizens, as well as all employees within an organization, to embrace the opportunity that the focus on innovation gives us? If, as the President suggests, innovation “is how we make a living,” then how can we ensure that the seeds of innovation are planted firmly in American soil?

Dundon provides a solid antidote to the questions raised by Obama’s State of the Union speech. The Seeds of Innovation presents a disciplined yet practical approach to innovation based on a very successful Innovation Management course at the University of Toronto, the first of its kind in North America. The powerful insights and easy-to-apply techniques presented in the book have been field-tested with top corporations and government agencies around the world.

Most notably, Dundon recommends a holistic approach to building the awareness and skills for capitalizing on the innovation opportunity. She provides strong evidence that the core competencies (i.e., knowledge, skills, attitude) to make innovation actually happen can be taught. The how-to’s of developing these competencies in innovative thinking include building skills in three critical areas: creative thinking, strategic thinking, and transformational thinking.